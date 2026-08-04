Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report) by 150.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,137 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 414,146 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Bloomin' Brands worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,268 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,986 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,265 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin' Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

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Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.Bloomin' Brands's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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