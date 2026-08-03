Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ecolab Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ECL opened at $277.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $269.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $266,039.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,281.98. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $250.65 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,323,899.50. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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