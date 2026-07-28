Empowered Funds LLC Has $49.50 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 6,520.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,588 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 487,117 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Deckers Outdoor worth $49,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9%

DECK opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

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