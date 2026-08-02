Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,266 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 335,972 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $140,643,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $113,782,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company's stock worth $205,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,065,200 shares of the company's stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,245,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.22.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OWL opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 766.67%.

More Blue Owl Capital News

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Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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