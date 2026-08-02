Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 97,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,850 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 258,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 806.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,710 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 459.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,546 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kimball Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.00.

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Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.27 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

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