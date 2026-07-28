Empowered Funds LLC Has $51.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Vertiv worth $51,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 1.0%

VRT stock opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.53.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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