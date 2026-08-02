Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 306.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $217.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average is $177.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

Further Reading

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