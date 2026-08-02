Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,328 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 1.20% of Titan International worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,119 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 235,632 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $107,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 184,176 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,426,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Titan International

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $484.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.06 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

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