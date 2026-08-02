Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3%

MSCI stock opened at $573.83 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $596.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.50.

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About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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