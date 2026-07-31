Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

TEL stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.15.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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