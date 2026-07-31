Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report) by 163.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,130 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 264,643 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.47% of Zumiez worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,139 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,498 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,312 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 110.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,576 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Get Zumiez alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,054.86. This trade represents a 35.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

Zumiez Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.80 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zumiez, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zumiez wasn't on the list.

While Zumiez currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here