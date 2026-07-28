Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,354 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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