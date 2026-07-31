Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum China $YUMC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 13,253.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,016 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 227,301 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,971,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,317,000 after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after buying an additional 4,148,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Yum China by 42.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 752,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 224,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 171,689 shares of the company's stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 125,420 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Yum China

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Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. Yum China has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Yum China's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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