Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,532 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.55 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.46%.The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,600. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.33.

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Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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