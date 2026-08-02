Empowered Funds LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oscar Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,567 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 338.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 695.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,149 shares of the company's stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, Director Mario Schlosser sold 147,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,360,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,982,243.08. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark T. Bertolini sold 624,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $17,778,469.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,751,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,764,713.60. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock valued at $105,145,815. 22.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.34. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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