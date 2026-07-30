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Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,764 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Progressive logo with Finance background
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Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,071 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Progressive were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Progressive from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $308.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Trending Headlines about Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.”
  • Neutral Sentiment: Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst.
  • Negative Sentiment: Progressive insiders reported significant selling. CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares for about $7.94 million; Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares; CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,242 shares; John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares; and CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares for about $770,000. The sales reduce individual holdings by approximately 6.7% to 20.7% and could create a cautious near-term signal, even though they were planned in advance. Progressive CFO insider-sale filing

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.70, for a total transaction of $1,727,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,782,595.70. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $769,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,370,900. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,459. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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