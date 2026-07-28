Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 119,034 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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