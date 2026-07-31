Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 21,341 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 87.8% during the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 708 shares of the software company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 385,572 shares of the software company's stock worth $92,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.8% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 4,529 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,808 shares of the software company's stock worth $298,965,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $7,646,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 4.2%

ADSK stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

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About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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