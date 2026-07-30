Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 26,317 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,513 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,680,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,607,557,000 after buying an additional 165,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,215,766,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $958,538,000 after buying an additional 7,994,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $854,370,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Delta Air Lines from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

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Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Delta Air Lines stock fair value boost

Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Positive Sentiment: A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Delta profits versus GE premiums analysis

A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Positive Sentiment: Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Delta and DraftKings add sports contests

Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Neutral Sentiment: The broader airline backdrop remains mixed: premium and corporate demand are improving at American Airlines, but fuel, labor, and debt costs remain risks across the industry. Delta’s premium-heavy strategy may offer some protection, while fuel-price volatility remains an important factor for DAL investors. American Airlines revenue and fuel risks

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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