Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 46,869 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of National Bank worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Bank by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,057.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). National Bank had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bank's payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NBHC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

See Also

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