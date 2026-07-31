Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,784 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.5% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of $1.68 , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $1.55 billion , also exceeding expectations. Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 earnings report

Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. ODFL Q2 earnings beat estimates

Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a Hold rating and maintained a $233 price target , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. TD Cowen maintains Hold rating and price target

Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a rating and maintained a , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. Negative Sentiment: Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Pricing power drives Old Dominion’s Q2 rebound

Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Negative Sentiment: With the stock trading at an elevated valuation—approximately 44 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 4—investors may have expected stronger volume trends or a more optimistic outlook. The mixed fundamental picture is contributing to the decline despite the quarterly beat.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $252.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $4,233,932.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $226.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report).

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