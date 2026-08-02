Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 530.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,303 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,410 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.05 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

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