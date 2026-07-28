Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,861 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 149,676 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $38,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Smart Investors Snap Up Coca-Cola Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Dividend Kings and Market Crashes

Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Coca-Cola Q2 Preview

Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Neutral Sentiment: The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Coca-Cola Earnings and Options Market

The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Coca-Cola Valuation Analysis

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Negative Sentiment: The elevated share price increases the risk of a disappointing reaction if Coca-Cola’s results, margins or forward guidance fail to meet expectations. Investors are specifically focused on margin pressure and whether full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.24–$3.27 remains achievable. Coca-Cola Earnings Preview and Risks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

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CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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