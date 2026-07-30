Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 774.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,381 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 144,688 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 15,928 shares of company stock worth $1,005,761 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $5.29 billion versus expectations of $5.26 billion. Revenue rose about 5.8% year over year, helped by increased orders and healthy demand. GE HealthCare beats quarterly profit estimates on strong imaging demand, tariff refunds

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $5.29 billion versus expectations of $5.26 billion. Revenue rose about 5.8% year over year, helped by increased orders and healthy demand. Positive Sentiment: Orders grew approximately 11% organically, book-to-bill reached a post-spin-off record near 1.15, and backlog climbed to a record $23.9 billion. The metrics provide stronger future revenue visibility and suggest hospitals are resuming capital investments in imaging and diagnostic infrastructure. GEHC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Orders grew approximately 11% organically, book-to-bill reached a post-spin-off record near 1.15, and backlog climbed to a record $23.9 billion. The metrics provide stronger future revenue visibility and suggest hospitals are resuming capital investments in imaging and diagnostic infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Pharmaceutical Diagnostics delivered particularly strong growth, while imaging demand remained healthy. Management also said it is reviewing strategic alternatives for the underperforming Patient Care Solutions business, potentially allowing GE HealthCare to improve margins by restructuring or divesting the unit. GE HealthCare reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics delivered particularly strong growth, while imaging demand remained healthy. Management also said it is reviewing strategic alternatives for the underperforming Patient Care Solutions business, potentially allowing GE HealthCare to improve margins by restructuring or divesting the unit. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its GEHC price target from $75 to $79 and assigned a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the positive earnings reaction and suggesting additional upside based on the firm’s estimates. BTIG raises GE HealthCare price target

BTIG Research raised its GEHC price target from $75 to $79 and assigned a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the positive earnings reaction and suggesting additional upside based on the firm’s estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity showed traders purchasing roughly 8,956 contracts, about 45% above average. This reflects bullish speculative interest but does not directly change GE HealthCare’s fundamentals.

Unusually high call-option activity showed traders purchasing roughly 8,956 contracts, about 45% above average. This reflects bullish speculative interest but does not directly change GE HealthCare’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat benefited from a tariff refund and a lower tax rate, which may not recur. Adjusted EBIT margins also contracted by roughly 40 basis points to about 14.2%, with Patient Care Solutions reporting a sharp organic revenue decline and negative EBIT.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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