Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries $LCII

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,659 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of LCI Industries worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,559 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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LCI Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LCII stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $152.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.57.

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About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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