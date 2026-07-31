Empowered Funds LLC Sells 83,870 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,185 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 83,870 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of DNOW worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,498,204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $258,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,813,205 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $143,275,000 after buying an additional 7,048,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $137,466,000 after buying an additional 3,920,731 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DNOW by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,859,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $104,171,000 after buying an additional 3,124,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DNOW by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $98,590,000 after buying an additional 3,347,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Stock Up 3.0%

DNOW stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.83. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). DNOW had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of DNOW to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DNOW in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of DNOW in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNOW presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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About DNOW

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Further Reading

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