Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 454,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stagwell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, insider Frank P. Lanuto sold 62,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 491,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,125.42. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Stock Up 3.6%

Stagwell stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $786.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report).

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