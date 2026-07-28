Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,839 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $5,752,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

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Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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