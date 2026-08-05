Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. ANB Bank grew its position in Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $288.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.48.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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