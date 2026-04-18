Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,298 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enbridge alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,947 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $83,176,000 after buying an additional 221,976 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 804,261 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,147 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 951,773 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,715 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 41,601 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ENB opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here