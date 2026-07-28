Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Linde PLC $LIN

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $24,788,000.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here