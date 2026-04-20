Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,114 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,996 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.78% of Encompass Health worth $83,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Encompass Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,544,000 after buying an additional 437,464 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 894,511 shares of the company's stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 155.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,712 shares of the company's stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 128,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 170.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $106.48 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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