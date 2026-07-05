Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Position Lowered by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 667.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

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