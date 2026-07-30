Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,213 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 582,380 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group accounts for about 1.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of Encore Capital Group worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,929 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,465 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,299,905.60. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $475.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.26 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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