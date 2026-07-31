Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR by 18,554.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,800 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 1,892,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Endeavour Silver worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 121.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,312,065 shares of the mining company's stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,035 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,973 shares of the mining company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,900 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.6%

EXK opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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