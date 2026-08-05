Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Free Report) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,361 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 248,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of Enerflex worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company's stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Enerflex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Enerflex had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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