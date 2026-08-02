Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Free Report) by 240.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 329,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Enerflex worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company's stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 869,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,151,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 518,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2,060.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 536,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company's stock.

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Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Enerflex had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.19%.The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Enerflex's dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFXT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFXT

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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