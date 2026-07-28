Energy Income Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,309 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $98,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CQP alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Weiss Ratings raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here