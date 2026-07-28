Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 19,492 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SLB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,628,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on SLB from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLB from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.35.

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SLB Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Analyst price-target updates

BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 exceeded expectations: SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. SLB analysts increase forecasts

SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth catalysts are strengthening: RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. SLB growth drivers

RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management’s outlook remains encouraging: Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. SLB stronger 2027 outlook

Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. SLB international revenue trends

Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns remain: Second-quarter earnings declined from $0.74 per share a year earlier, and Middle East disruptions continue to weigh on operations. The anticipated recovery is gradual, leaving investors focused on execution and the timing of offshore and regional demand improvements. SLB Q2 earnings call

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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