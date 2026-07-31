Enersys $ENS Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Enersys worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enersys in the fourth quarter valued at $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,516,000 after acquiring an additional 421,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 257.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 304,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enersys

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. Enersys has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys's payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

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