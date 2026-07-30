Enersys $ENS Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enersys worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENS

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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