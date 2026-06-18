Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 158.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,037 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 254,211 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Everpure worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in P. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everpure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Everpure by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Everpure by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everpure news, insider John Colgrove sold 99,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $7,096,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,769,600. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,545 shares of company stock worth $49,302,220. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everpure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Everpure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Everpure announced Data Stream , a new offering designed to bring AI capabilities directly to enterprise data and help customers make data AI-ready for natural language search and unstructured-data analysis. Article Title

Everpure announced , a new offering designed to bring AI capabilities directly to enterprise data and help customers make data AI-ready for natural language search and unstructured-data analysis. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled a Data-Primacy architecture and Everpure Data Intelligence, emphasizing governance, discovery, and context at the source to support enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

The company also unveiled a and Everpure Data Intelligence, emphasizing governance, discovery, and context at the source to support enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Everpure expanded its strategic alliance with Veeam to deliver Enterprise Data Cloud, Kubernetes integrations, and cyber-resilience services at enterprise scale, reinforcing its ecosystem and go-to-market strategy. Article Title

Everpure expanded its strategic alliance with to deliver Enterprise Data Cloud, Kubernetes integrations, and cyber-resilience services at enterprise scale, reinforcing its ecosystem and go-to-market strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style and commentary pieces highlighted Everpure’s shift toward a “data primacy” strategy and the end of the app-centric era, but these are mostly narrative support rather than new financial results. Article Title

Several analyst-style and commentary pieces highlighted Everpure’s shift toward a “data primacy” strategy and the end of the app-centric era, but these are mostly narrative support rather than new financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Everpure was also featured in a value-stock comparison against V2X, which is more of a relative valuation discussion than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Everpure Stock Down 0.9%

Everpure stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Everpure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Everpure from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everpure from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Everpure from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Everpure in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everpure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

See Also

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