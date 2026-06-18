Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 27,550 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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