Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 9,890,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,110 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,837,263 shares of the company's stock worth $264,965,000 after buying an additional 252,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,950,674 shares of the company's stock worth $225,058,000 after buying an additional 503,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,920,888 shares of the company's stock worth $59,253,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,914 shares of the company's stock worth $66,777,000 after buying an additional 234,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Israeli Ayelet Cohen sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,098,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,679. This trade represents a 32.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi sold 12,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $1,230,560.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,455,181.92. This trade represents a 45.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,830,515 in the last quarter.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enlight Renewable Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLT

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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