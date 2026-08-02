Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN is Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's 3rd Largest Position

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 159.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,283 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,330 shares during the quarter. Enliven Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.2% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,162 shares of the company's stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 998.5% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 329,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 299,540 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,282.56. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,676. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JonesTrading boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.24. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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