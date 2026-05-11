Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438,598 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Enovis worth $171,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enovis

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,112,820. This represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,983. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

More Enovis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enovis reported first-quarter EPS of $0.89, topping estimates of $0.82, while revenue of $589.15 million also beat expectations. Revenue rose 5.4% year over year, signaling solid demand and execution. Article Title

Enovis reported first-quarter EPS of $0.89, topping estimates of $0.82, while revenue of $589.15 million also beat expectations. Revenue rose 5.4% year over year, signaling solid demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow conversion of greater than 25%, suggesting management still sees healthy cash generation despite Middle East and tariff headwinds. Article Title

The company reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow conversion of greater than 25%, suggesting management still sees healthy cash generation despite Middle East and tariff headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Enovis also reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS of $3.52 to $3.73 and revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations and may reassure investors about the company’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Enovis also reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, with EPS of $3.52 to $3.73 and revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations and may reassure investors about the company’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Enovis to $40 from $42, but kept an overweight rating, indicating continued upside potential despite a slightly more cautious valuation view. Article Title

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Enovis's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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