Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Enphase Energy worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $523,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,876 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,193,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 584,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore set a $37.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enphase reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, matching consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million modestly exceeded estimates. Gross margins remained strong, supporting the company’s profitability despite lower sales. Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Enphase reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, matching consensus, while revenue of $291.9 million modestly exceeded estimates. Gross margins remained strong, supporting the company’s profitability despite lower sales. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted energy storage, financing options, commercial expansion and stronger European demand as potential growth drivers. Enphase expects to begin IQ Battery 5 shipments in the fourth quarter of 2026 and has identified $75 million of safe-harbor activity in its third-quarter outlook. Enphase Q3 Revenue and IQ Battery 5 Outlook

Management highlighted energy storage, financing options, commercial expansion and stronger European demand as potential growth drivers. Enphase expects to begin IQ Battery 5 shipments in the fourth quarter of 2026 and has identified $75 million of safe-harbor activity in its third-quarter outlook. Positive Sentiment: New initiatives—including products aimed at data centers, the IQ EV Charger 2 and the Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC—could broaden Enphase’s addressable market and improve connectivity, security and power-management capabilities over time. Enphase Unveils Kestrel ASIC White Paper

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,792.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at $111,080,160. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.76 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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