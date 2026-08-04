Enpro Inc. $NPO Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Enpro worth $31,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $331.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $336.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.06. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $390.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enpro in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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