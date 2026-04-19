Enpro Inc. $NPO Stake Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 31,471 shares during the period. Enpro comprises 2.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Enpro worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Enpro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $260,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enpro by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 172,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Enpro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Enpro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 289,391 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $281.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.32.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro's payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enpro

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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