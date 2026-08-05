Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Position Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Entegris were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Trading Up 15.5%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Entegris

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Entegris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus Q3 guidance: Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Entegris Q2 Beat and Stronger Guidance

Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Improving demand and profitability: Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Entegris 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Entegris Upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news.

357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Company insiders reported 28 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm, although the transactions do not change the stronger operating outlook.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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